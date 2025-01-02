Cable bridge over Krishna river is getting delayed

Kurnool : A unique infrastructure project, a glass-bottom cable bridge spanning 800 meters over Krishna river, offering stunning views of Nallamala forests, is getting delayed. The bridge is set to become the second of its kind globally and the first in India.

However, due to the lack of domestic firms with the expertise to execute such a project, the government is inviting tenders from international contractors, particularly from countries like China with prior experience in similar constructions. The 800-meter length bridge is proposed to construct at a cost of Rs 1,082.50 crore.

The bridge is a part of national highway (167K) connecting Kalwakurthy in Telangana and Jammalamadugu in Andhra Pradesh. Initially the project was announced in 2020 under Bharatmala phase-2 initiative, with an estimated completion period of 30 months. Although Rs 436 crore was released for the first phase, the project was stalled due to the unavailability of qualified contractors.

Despite enough funds and permissions, no eligible bidders have been finalised yet. The government now extended the tender deadline to attract internationally experienced firms. The benefits upon the completion of the bridge are decrease in travel distance between Hyderabad and Nandyal by 70 kilometres. Diverting traffic from Hyderabad-Tirupati and Hyderabad-Bengaluru highways will ease vehicular pressure.

Enhanced connectivity to religious sites like Sangameshwara, Srisailam, Kolanu Bharathi, Ahobilam, and Mahanandi will increase pilgrim inflow. Telangana’s Alampur and Singotam temples will also see better access and development.

Challenges in Contractor Selection

The government has rejected several bids due to inadequate qualifications. Given the complexity of the iconic structure, it is necessary to entrust the project to contractors with proven expertise in executing international-level projects. The tender process is now open globally, extending the timeline to ensure suitable selection.