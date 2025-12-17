Cake-mixing, grape stomping ceremony adds to X’mas fervour

Visakhapatnam: Engaging students in a fun-filled event, Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management organised a cake mixing and grape stomping ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Executive Director of the institution Asha Jasti encouraged the students to take part in the ceremony aimed to unite communities and spread cheer among people.

As part of the celebrations, stalls such as ‘feed the Santa’, X-Mas goodies, pick your décor and X-Mas accessories were set up at the venue.

Following a dress code of red and white, the event saw participation of several students.

Assorted dry fruits were mixed with bottles of liquor to make a 50-kg cake.

Highlighting the significance of Christmas celebrations that unite communities across the city, Executive Director of the institution Asha Jasti informed that the cake made from the soaked dry fruits will be distributed free of cost to orphanages and old age homes across the city on the eve of Christmas.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s wife Ganta Sharada participated in the event.

Radisson Blu GM Abhishek Pani, HR Ratnakar, Executive Chef Ramesh, Raj Kiran, Novotel HR Nisha Batwani, executive chef Saurabh Chaudhary, among others were present.