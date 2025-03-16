Call for ban on use of single-use plastic to protect environment

Vijayawada : NTR district special officer and chief commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) G Jayalakshmi was the chief guest at the Swrnaandhra and Swatchh Andhra programme conducted by the NTR district administration at Jupudi village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Saturday. The state government is organising the Swarnaandhra and Swatchh Andhra on the third Saturday of every month with objective of achieving Swarnadhra, Haritaandhra and Arogyandhra Pradesh. She inspected the energy producing plant and enquired about its functioning. She also inspected the vermi compost unit and later participated in a public meeting in the village. Addressing the villagers, said stressed the need for the ban on usage of single-use plastic to protect the environment. She said the decision taken by the people to avoid the single used plastic will be beneficial to the mankind in future generations.

She urged the women and other people of NTR district to take active part in the ban of use of single use plastic and added that many tests proved that use of plastic leaders to cancer. She underlined the need to work together for the Swarnandhra, Haritaandhra and Arogyaandhra, the goals set by State government.

NTR district collector G Lakshmisha, who is also agriculture scientist has said from January 2025 onwards the state government is conducting Swarnaandhra Swacch Andhra on the third Saturday of every month. He said the theme of Swarnaandhra Swacch Andhra on Saturday is the ban of single use plastic.

He said the district administration is conducting different types of programmes to create awareness among the people on the need of banning the single use plastic and protection of environment. He said the plastic exists in the soil for 400 years and will be very harmful to the mankind. Lakshmisha insisted for the use of cloth bags and jute bags and suggested the people to take the steel box to the chicken shop and avoid use of harmful polythene covers. Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad, Vijayawada Revenue Divisional Officer Kavuri Chaitanya, DRDA project Director K Srinivasa Rao, DM &HO Dr M Suhasini local leaders and officials were present.