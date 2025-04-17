Call for collaboration between ONGC, local stakeholders

Rajamahendravaram: Member of Parliament Daggubati Purandeswari expressed appreciation for ONGC’s commitment to the development of AP and the welfare of people. She stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration between ONGC and local stakeholders to further uplift regional communities and support sustainable growth. Purandeswari paid a visit to the ONGC Rajahmundry asset. She was warmly received by Executive Director and Asset Manager Santanu Das. The visit began with floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar, situated at the ONGC base complex. During the MP’s visit, the ONGC team presented a comprehensive overview of their activities and the progress of oil and gas operations within Andhra Pradesh.

They also exhibited the company’s role in driving energy development in the state and shared insights into the deployment of cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving hydrocarbon exploration and production. MP actively engaged in discussions with ONGC officials, showing particular interest in the organisation’s technical advancements and future strategies.

The Asset Manager briefed her on ONGC’s wide-ranging CSR initiatives, which have significantly benefitted local communities through developmental programmes and emergency response efforts during crises. Santanu Das also highlighted ONGC’ssubstantial contributions to the state exchequer through statutory levies. He drew attention to a pressing issue concerning the non-payment of land lease dues by certain private operators from Discovered Small Fields (DSF), which has led to unrest in the region. He sought the MP’s support in facilitating awareness and constructive dialogue with the local community on the matter.