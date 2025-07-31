Call for coordinated efforts to end human trafficking

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thamim Ansariya emphasised the need for coordinated efforts between government agencies and non-governmental organisations to combat the sustained organised crime, human trafficking. Observing the ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’ at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Collector Ansariya and Project Director of HELP NGO BV Sagar unveiled awareness posters on human trafficking. The posters carry the central message that ‘every police officer, lawyer, and social worker has a responsibility to work together to stop illegal trafficking.’ The campaign advocates for enhanced use of technology in law enforcement, improved coordination between districts, states, countries, and agencies, and disrupting criminal networks through monitoring of financial transactions.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Ansariya highlighted the critical role being played by Andhra Pradesh’s judicial and police systems in addressing human trafficking. She stressed that the issue extends beyond social problems, characterising it as large-scale organised criminal activity requiring strict legal measures and intelligence-based investigations.

The collector emphasised the importance of implementing strict laws against trafficking, conducting intelligence-based investigations, and arresting the accused.

She called for society-wide cooperation in the anti-trafficking mission, including support from victims themselves.

She emphasised that preventing trafficking is only part of the solution, noting the importance of ensuring victims receive their rights, dignity, compensation, psychological treatment, and rehabilitation without delay.

Sagar explained that their organisation, HELP NGO, continues working to build public awareness as part of efforts to create a trafficking-free society in Andhra Pradesh. HELP representatives M Murali Krishna and Sk Mastan Vali also participated in the programme.