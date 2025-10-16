Call for revival of Indian knowledge systems

Rajamahendravaram: True global peace and balance can be achieved only through the revival of Indian knowledge systems, Chief General Manager of GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) said KVS Rao.

He spoke at the valedictory session of the two-day international conference on “Resurgence of ancient Indian knowledge treasure to address global issues” held at SKVT Government Degree College on Wednesday.Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Rao said that the Indian philosophical concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) serves as a guiding light for global harmony and human unity.

College Principal Dr BV Tirupanyam, Former MLC Adireddy Appa Rao, GAIL Divisional Manager Prabhakar, LIC Divisional Manager Satyanarayan Sahu spoke on the occasion. Over 125 research papers were presented by academicians, researchers, and spiritual thinkers from different universities. Dr Swarna Sri, Dr Pasupuleti Sriram Murthy, Dr DV Ramanamurthy, Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, Madhulatha, Lalita, Ramya Shilpa, Sony, Rajesh, and other teaching and administrative staff were present.

Principal Tirupanyam also presented certificates of appreciation to foreign students who took part in the international conference.