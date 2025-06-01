Call for social awareness to eradicate superstitions: SP Ratna

Madakasira: Social transformation can only be achieved through awareness, education, and the protection of civil rights, said Sri Sathya Sai district SP V Ratna during the Civil Rights Day celebrations held at Suryavidyaniketan School in Bullasamudram village, Madakasira constituency on Saturday. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, SP Ratna emphasized the need to eliminate social discrimination and superstitions that still persist in some areas despite being in the modern era. The SP stated that social reforms must begin at the grassroots level, and Madakasira could serve as a model for change.

She condemned the continuation of practices like the two-glass system and stressed the importance of equality and freedom as fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. She credited Dr BR Ambedkar’s efforts for establishing the civil rights enshrined in the Constitution. She also warned that any crimes against vulnerable groups would be dealt with strictly according to the law. The SP added that Madakasira has great potential for development and encouraged collective action with social responsibility to move the region forward. She announced strong measures to curb child marriages, road accidents, and anti-social activities in the area.

During the event, cultural teams including police folk artists performed awareness songs. Several local issues were brought to the SP’s attention, and she promised swift resolution. On this occasion, information posters detailing compensation for SC/ST victims were also released. The event was attended by Sarpanch Rangamma, Tehsildar Karunakar, CDPO Malleswari, CIs Nagesh and Rajkumar, SB SI Muni Pratap, women leaders, villagers, and other notable participants.