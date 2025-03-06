Call for unified fight against religious extremism

Rajamahendravaram : CPI national executive member Akkineni Vanaja inaugurated a three-day CPI district-level cadre workshop at the party office on Wednesday. The event was presided over by Pantam Nageswara Rao, district president of the farmers’ association.

Speaking on the occasion, Vanaja has called for the unification of democratic and secular forces to counter religious extremism in the country. She said that while a majority of the population works hard to sustain their livelihoods, a small privileged class enjoys wealth and luxury by exploiting their labour.

She urged party workers to prepare for ideological struggles to liberate the working class from exploitation and encouraged them to raise awareness of public issues and actively fight for people’s rights.

As part of the workshop, Prof Rajababu delivered a lecture on the fundamental principles of Marxist philosophy, while Prof K Venkataramana spoke about various forms of exploitation and possible solutions.CPI District Secretary T Madhu, and District committee members, including V Kondala Rao, K Jyothi Raju, K Srinivas, Chintalapudi Sunil, and Sappa Ramana, participated in the event.