Call for use of modern technology in agriculture

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the farmers to use modern technology in agriculture to reduce cost of cultivation. He participated as the chief guest in the 20th phase of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi programme held at the Agricultural University in Guntur city on Saturday. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi officially launched this phase of the PM-KISAN scheme virtually from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. As part of this nationwide initiative, Union Ministers joined virtually from various states. In Andhra Pradesh, the programme was launched at the Agricultural University in Guntur by Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the cost of cultivation for paddy, chilli, Bengal gram and cotton crops ranges from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre to extend helping hand to the famers, the Centre and state governments extending financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per year. He said, the farmers in several states are using services of Krishi Vignan Kendras,and added that the Acharya Ranga Agricultural University has been developed with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

He said the use of bio-pesticides has increased, but due to adulterated products from some companies, cancer-causing risks are rising. He further said under the coalition government, effective water management for agriculture has been implemented under the leadership of CM Chandrababu Naidu and the availability of drones for agriculture has increased, and these can significantly improve productivity.

MLA B Ramanjaneyulu, ANGRAU vice-Chancellor Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi, university professors and staff were present.