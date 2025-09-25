Live
- Balakrishna promises support for RDT renewal
- DC urges to public to make Sathya Sai a ‘green district’
- NEP vital for building developed India by 2047: AICTE official
- Corporator launches ‘Okaroju Okaveedhi Parisubram’
- Pay DA arrears immediately, demands AP JAC Chairman
- Digital geo-tagging launched for pilgrim safety during Brahmotsavams
- Malaika Arora demonstrates Chinese movements to release tension and strengthen the body
- Kanaka Mahalakshmi Co-op Bank branch inaugurated
- Officials told to promote homestays to boost tourism
- Call to create awareness for eradication of ganja
Call to create awareness for eradication of ganja
ASR district collector Dinesh Kumar reviews meeting with officials from various departments
Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that Ganja use is harmful to society and its eradication is everyone’s responsibility. He made it clear that the objective is to prevent the production, transport, and use of Ganja.
On Wednesday, the collector held a review meeting at the Collectorate with officials from various departments, including police, agriculture, forest, horticulture, medical and health, education, ICDS, excise, DRDA, CPO, DWMA, and tribal welfare on Ganja eradication and alternative crops.
During the meeting, the collector advised that special surveillance should be set up at every checkpoint to control ganja transport. He emphasised that all departments should create public awareness about the harms of ganja production, transport, and use. The collector suggested organising awareness sessions in degree and junior colleges as well as high schools. He also directed officials to pay special attention to ganja cultivators and suppliers and register cases against them. He added that farmers who give up cannabis cultivation should be assisted in switching to alternative crops and should be provided with bank loans, cattle, and goats.
District SP Amit Bardar expressed hope for a significant change in society. He said that the government has issued orders to confiscate the movable and immovable properties of those who cultivate or transport ganja. He said that providing shelter to smugglers in tribal villages is a crime. He stated that strong surveillance has been placed at bus stands. The SP said that teachers need training before they can raise awareness among students in schools.
ITDA Project Officers Tirumani Sri Pooja (Paderu), Smaran Raj (Rampachodavaram), Apoorva Bharadwaj (Chinturu), District Medical and Health Officer Visweswara Naidu, District Agriculture Officer SBS Nanda, DRDA PD V Murali, CPO P Prasad, LDM Matunaidu, District Horticulture Officer K Balakarna and other district officials from various departments attended the meeting.