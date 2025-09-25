Call to create awareness for eradication of ganja

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that Ganja use is harmful to society and its eradication is everyone’s responsibility. He made it clear that the objective is to prevent the production, transport, and use of Ganja.

On Wednesday, the collector held a review meeting at the Collectorate with officials from various departments, including police, agriculture, forest, horticulture, medical and health, education, ICDS, excise, DRDA, CPO, DWMA, and tribal welfare on Ganja eradication and alternative crops.

During the meeting, the collector advised that special surveillance should be set up at every checkpoint to control ganja transport. He emphasised that all departments should create public awareness about the harms of ganja production, transport, and use. The collector suggested organising awareness sessions in degree and junior colleges as well as high schools. He also directed officials to pay special attention to ganja cultivators and suppliers and register cases against them. He added that farmers who give up cannabis cultivation should be assisted in switching to alternative crops and should be provided with bank loans, cattle, and goats.

District SP Amit Bardar expressed hope for a significant change in society. He said that the government has issued orders to confiscate the movable and immovable properties of those who cultivate or transport ganja. He said that providing shelter to smugglers in tribal villages is a crime. He stated that strong surveillance has been placed at bus stands. The SP said that teachers need training before they can raise awareness among students in schools.

ITDA Project Officers Tirumani Sri Pooja (Paderu), Smaran Raj (Rampachodavaram), Apoorva Bharadwaj (Chinturu), District Medical and Health Officer Visweswara Naidu, District Agriculture Officer SBS Nanda, DRDA PD V Murali, CPO P Prasad, LDM Matunaidu, District Horticulture Officer K Balakarna and other district officials from various departments attended the meeting.