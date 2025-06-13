Call to create learning environment for children

Rajamahendravaram: Eradication of child labour is not just a legal obligation but a vital social responsibility, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Law & Order), East Godavari district, AV Subba Raju.

He said that the future of the nation is closely linked with the bright future of its children.

Speaking on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour and as part of Anti Child Labour Month observance, he unveiled a poster at his office on Thursday bearing the message: “Let’s create learning environments for children, not workplaces.” The campaign was jointly organised by Child Rights Advocacy Foundation, AP Pro-Child Group, and Godavari Child Rights Forum.

He said that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) introduced World Day Against Child Labour in 2002, aiming to raise awareness among the public about the harms of child labour and to urge parents to send their children to school, not to work.

Subba Raju stressed that parents must not engage children in any form of labour under any circumstances. “Those found employing children will face penalties including fines and imprisonment,” he warned. The government, he said, is implementing several welfare schemes for children and called upon the public to utilise these initiatives to secure a golden future for the younger generation.

He said that multiple laws exist to protect child rights and that the police department is working jointly with the education department to enforce them effectively. He also appreciated the efforts of voluntary organisations working for child welfare.

M Aijaya, Correspondent of Jampeta Lutheran Aided High School, M Mary Perals, Headmistress, Gottimukkala Anantha Rao, Member, District Consumer Council, and members of Martin Luther King Jr Human Rights Club Basheeramma, Harika, Harshita, Daivadarshini, Rushendra, and T Martin Sudhakar from the Godavari Child Rights Forum participated.