Call to create legal awareness among students

Ongole (Prakasam District): Students must know law and acts, based on the present circumstances, opined District Legal Services Authority secretary and senior civil judge K Syambabu.

He participated as a chief guest at the workshop organised for the students of tenth class and Intermediate at Brilliant Computer Institute on Anjaiah Road in Ongole on Sunday.

Speaking at the programme, Syambabu said that students are focussing on learning new technologies and courses for their bright future, but no one is showing interest in knowing law. He observed that teenagers and youth are doing mistakes knowingly or unknowingly and ruining their future by complicating them. He said legal awareness is required for students to stop them from damaging their future.

He also observed that many minors and youth without driving licenses are being caught while driving. He said parents of these children will face problems, if they use vehicles and insurance companies deny the compensation if they involve in any accidents. He appreciated the management of the Brilliant Computer Institute for organizing awareness programmes that help the students, apart from the conduct of computer courses.

Brilliant Computer Institute chairman Sk Nyamatulla Basha said that they are always at the forefront to provide life skills to their students so that they become good citizens in society.

The executive chairperson Sk Tahura, course coordinator Koteswara Rao, effective public speaking trainer G Ravikumar and teaching and non-teaching staff, and students also participated in the programme.