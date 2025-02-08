Call to eliminate plastic in phased manner

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani said that the district administration is working towards eliminating plastic in a phased manner.

Representative of Hyderabad AE Technology Company K Dilip explained to the district collector that their Bio Elite products are alternative to plastic. He said that water bottles, water glasses, liquor glasses, straws, various types of carry bags, dustbin covers of various sizes, food packing boxes used in restaurants and curry points, curry packing covers, meal plates, etc., are made using the inner part of corn cobs.

He said that permissions have been obtained for the sale of water bottles at Srisailam in AP and temples in Kerala and they will be supplied soon. The products displayed by the company representatives were personally inspected by the collector. Speaking on the occasion, collector Nagarani said that steps will be taken to replace plastic in the district in a phased manner.

She also said that from February 1, plastic tea glasses, water glasses have been banned in all tea stalls, liquor shops and carry bags in various commercial areas in Bhimavaram town.

She said that research has shown that millions of people are suffering from cancer due to plastic glasses for hot food, covers used in curry points and food packing material used in hotels. She urged people to think carefully on why plastic should not be used. District joint collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy was also present.