Call to encourage habit of reading

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya Sangham commemorated 111th inaugural day with a vibrant celebration held at the historic Ramamohan Library here on Thursday.

Chief Guest Dr Ravi Sarada, General Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya Sangham, emphasised the vital role of reading in shaping an enlightened society.

“It is time for the public to rededicate themselves to the habit of reading and encourage the younger generation to embrace books as a path to knowledge and personal growth,” she said in her address.

Presiding over the event, Dr Gumma Sambasiva Rao, President of the Krishna District unit of the Sangham, stressed the importance of libraries in student life. He urged students to make full use of library resources and recalled the proud legacy of the Ramamohan Library, noting that even Mahatma Gandhi had once visited the premises.

Vice-President Vemulapalli Kesava Rao called on the government to extend greater support to libraries. Highlighting the Ramamohan Library’s cultural significance, he reminisced about iconic personalities like NT Rama Rao who had performed dramas on this stage, making it a hub of literary and theatrical activity. The occasion also featured the felicitation of senior Sangham members Vasireddy Kamala, Dr Gondi Gandhi, and D Bhanu Prasad, in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the library movement in the state. Srinivasa Raju, Secretary of AP Grandhalaya Sangham, Krishna District, and Sivaramakrishnaiah were among the dignitaries present at the event.