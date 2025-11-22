Call to strengthen Anganwadis

Tadepalli: State Mahila Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja has stressed the need to further strengthen the functioning of Anganwadi centres and pre-primary schools across the state.

On Friday, she made a surprise inspection of Anganwadi Centres 3 and 7 in Penumaka village of Tadepalli mandal. She instructed the CDPO to ensure that underweight children below six years of age receive proper nutritious food at the centres. Dr Sailaja interacted with the staff, children, and mothers present at the centres and expressed satisfaction with the staff’s performance.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Anganwadi workers must regularly monitor the height and weight of children, identify underweight cases, and ensure such children are referred to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) for a 15-day nutrition programme to help them gain weight. She also emphasised the need to create awareness among mothers to accompany their children to NRCs.

For school-going children, she stressed the importance of conducting HB tests and providing iron supplements to those suffering from anaemia. She directed that regular health check-ups be conducted with the help of ANMs.

Dr Sailaja instructed the workers to identify school dropouts, counsel parents, and ensure the children rejoin school. During home visits, workers must enquire about maternal and child health, educate families on nutrition, and ensure timely intake of medicines. She asked staff to gather mothers and children together at the centres to administer Bal Amrutham, milk, eggs, and other nutritional supplements.

Dr Sailaja interacted warmly with the children, asking them questions about nutrition and short stories, appreciating their responses. She checked whether children’s registers were properly maintained and reviewed attendance records to verify how many children aged 0–6 were enrolled and attending regularly. She also instructed staff to maintain toilet sanitation and develop a pre-school garden at the centres.

Women’s Commission Advisor Ravuri Suez, Section Officer Sailaja, Mangalagiri CDPO Saritha, ACDPO Soumya, Anganwadi workers and helpers accompanied Dr Sailaja during the visit.