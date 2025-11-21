Call to strengthen co-operative societies

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has stressed the need for coordination between the members to strengthen Cooperative Societies in the district.

He participated as the chief guest at concluding programme of the weekly celebrations of Cooperative Societies here on Thursday, as United Nations declared 2025 as International Year of Co-operative Societies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector opined that development of rural areas is possible with strengthening of cooperatives because 80 percent of people living in villages depending on cultivation. He opined that if cooperatives societies become weak, that will show negative impact on cultivation. He pointed out that it is mandatory to distribute profits equally among the members, otherwise existence of co-operate societies would become difficult. He suggested the members to conduct meetings every quarterly or half yearly to know the financial situation and other matters, without fail.