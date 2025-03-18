Call to use bamboo-based products to boost economy

Rajamahendravaram: Farmers and traders must enhance their skills to adapt bamboo usage from traditional practices to make modern, innovative products, emphasised Chief Conservator of Forests BNN Murthy. He highlighted the importance of advancing bamboo-based industries to create new economic opportunities.

On Monday, a workshop was conducted at the AP State Forest Academy, Lalacheruvu, focusing on expanding bamboo cultivation. The event saw the participation of enthusiastic farmers and traders.

Addressing the gathering, Murthy urged everyone to understand the significance of bamboo and work towards its increased cultivation. He stressed the need for artisans to acquire expertise in creating innovative bamboo products, utilising technological advancements.He further stated that training programmes at the village level will soon be introduced to develop skills in crafting bamboo-based products. Farmers should gain awareness of high-quality bamboo varieties, suitable marketing strategies, and effective sales techniques to maximise their benefits.

AP State Forest Academy Director Vijay Kumar said that bamboo was previously classified as a tree, causing challenges for farmers due to forest regulations. However, the Central government has amended the law, recognising bamboo as a grass, thus easing restrictions. He also mentioned the establishment of the National Bamboo Mission and its implementation in Andhra Pradesh to promote bamboo cultivation as a viable source of income.

He elaborated on the shift from traditional bamboo-based products like baskets and ladders to modern applications such as construction, bamboo hotels, and resorts. Encouraging farmers to increase bamboo cultivation, he assured that training sessions would be organised to support their efforts. He also underscored the role of bamboo structures in environmental conservation.

Speaking at the event, Sanjeev Shashikant Karpe, Chairman and Co-founder of Conbake Company from Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, shared his 21-year journey in promoting bamboo awareness. He highlighted that his company, which started with just 22 employees, has now grown to employ nearly 10,000 workers, showcasing the immense potential of the bamboo industry. He acknowledged the Central government’s support in promoting bamboo-based initiatives, including its use in constructing hotels, resorts, and even sections of the Parliament building. District Forest Officer Ravindra Dhama and other officials and stakeholders were present.