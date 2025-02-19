Canara Bank roadshow to promote spl products

Anantapur: Canara Bank Regional office Anantapur has conducted a road show on Tuesday from Anantapur Clock Tower to Srikantam Circle via Sapthagiri Circle to promote special deposit products.

M Lawrence, Assistant General Manager, Anantapur Regional office attended the road show along with regional office staff and staff from Circle Office, Tirupati.

The show highlighted the bank’s flagship deposit schemes like Canara Angel catering especially for women customers in which cancer medical cover is provided up to Rs 10 lakh. Canara Aspire savings account product designed to youth in the age group of 17 to 18 years with special features like free Courera courses and concessional rate of interest for account holders. Also highlighted schemes include bank’s highest rate of interest in deposits among the Public Sector Banks i.e 8 % for deposits of 444 days & 7.9 % for 3-4 years time period. All staff reached customers door-to-door to explain the features of bank products.