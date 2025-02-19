  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Capacity building programme begins for Girijans

Capacity building programme begins for Girijans
x
Highlights

Acharya Nagarjuna University (Guntur): A three-day capacity building programme, organised for the members of biodiversity management committees (BMC),...

Acharya Nagarjuna University (Guntur): A three-day capacity building programme, organised for the members of biodiversity management committees (BMC), which are formed with the Girijans began at Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) in association with Telangana Biodiversity Board and Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity-building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP), Centre of Kolkata and Freshwater Biology Regional Centre, Hyderabad of Zoological Survey of India launched the three-day pilot capacity building programme for Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The aim of this training is to introduce principles and governance tools to the BMC members in the effective implementation of the Biological Diversity Act 2002 and securing our biodiversity for a sustainable future.

As per guidelines from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) around 75 tribal participants came from different districts of two states to participate in the training.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick