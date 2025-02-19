Capacity building programme begins for Girijans

Acharya Nagarjuna University (Guntur): A three-day capacity building programme, organised for the members of biodiversity management committees (BMC), which are formed with the Girijans began at Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) in association with Telangana Biodiversity Board and Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity-building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP), Centre of Kolkata and Freshwater Biology Regional Centre, Hyderabad of Zoological Survey of India launched the three-day pilot capacity building programme for Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The aim of this training is to introduce principles and governance tools to the BMC members in the effective implementation of the Biological Diversity Act 2002 and securing our biodiversity for a sustainable future.

As per guidelines from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) around 75 tribal participants came from different districts of two states to participate in the training.