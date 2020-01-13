Capital row: High Power Committee to meet today to address the Amaravati farmers concerns

The High Power Committee appointed to discuss the recommendations made by the GN Rao and Boston committees reports of development and decentralisation of development is scheduled to meet on Monday for the third time. The third meeting of the High Power Committee will be held at 10 am today.

However, the first meeting has discussed GN Rao Committee and Boston committee reports, while the second meeting has addressed the concerns of the capital farmers on how to do justice to the farmers, and the issues of the secretariat employees. The High Power Committee made key suggestions to the government in terms of employees. In the same vein, the committee will discuss on farmers concerns who gave the lands for Amaravati and a concrete decision would be revealed today on farmers concerns.

Ministers Rajendra Prasad, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Botsa Satyanarayana, Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Suresh Suresh, Kurasala Kannababu, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Kodali Nani, Perni Nani Sucharita would meet today.

Ajay Kallem, chief adviser to the chief minister, DGP Gautam Sawang, and Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney are also members of the high power committee.