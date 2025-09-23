Live
Cartoon contest on AI organised
Vijayawada: As part of its annual cultural and literary festival ‘Spoorthi 2025’, Andhra Loyola College (ALC) organised a unique and thought-provoking cartoon contest on the theme ‘AI Versus Human Creativity’ at the college here on Monday.
A total of 24 students from 8 associations showcased their artistic talent, using the platform to explore the intriguing question of how artificial intelligence is influencing human imagination and creative practices.
The contest reflected a healthy exchange of ideas among participants. While some students depicted AI as an innovative force that could complement and enhance creativity, others strongly emphasised the irreplaceable value of human artistry, imagination, and originality.
Several cartoons illustrated the ethical concerns of depending too much on machines for creative expression, while others presented AI as a collaborative tool shaping the future of art.
Faculty members and student coordinators praised the participants for their originality and their ability to translate complex ideas into powerful visual messages.
The contest, marked by enthusiastic participation, quickly emerged as one of the most engaging segments of Spoorthi 2025, encouraging students to think critically about technology’s role in shaping art and culture.
The winners of the contest will be announced during the valedictory ceremony of Spoorthi 2025, where outstanding contributions in cultural, literary, and artistic events will also be recognised.