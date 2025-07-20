CAs must possess advanced technical knowledge: Lokesh

Guntur: Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, emphasized that Chartered Accountants (CAs) must possess advanced technical knowledge, global awareness, AI-based communication skills, and ethical integrity. He acknowledged that while the course may be challenging, it prepares youth to reach their highest potential, comparing the difficulty of obtaining a CA degree to the process of making a diamond. He addressed the mega CA student conference “Sphoorthi,” organised by the ICAI Guntur Chapter at Bandlamudi Gardens in Guntur on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that as part of the Viksit Bharat vision, Prime Minister Modi has set a goal for India to achieve a $30 trillion economy by 2047, with Andhra Pradesh contributing $2.4 trillion to this target. Although he is not a Chartered Accountant himself, Lokesh, a Stanford MBA graduate, expressed his understanding of the importance of this profession.

He stated, “Whenever there’s a lack of clarity in business, we turn to our CAs. In governance, no government document requiring budgetary approval can proceed without an auditor’s stamp. We trust Chartered Accountants to uphold faith in the system. Every rupee earned and every job created has a CA behind it. Our government values the input of CAs and includes them in policymaking. You don’t just certify balance sheets.”