Case altered to suspicious death following complaint by VRO

Kurnool: The Maddikerra police have filed a case based on the complaint of a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Rangappa on Tuesday in connection with the death of Naresh (27), a resident of Peravali village while undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government General Hospital.

Sub-Inspector D Mastan Vali told The Hans India that Naresh (27) died on June 5 while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

His body was cremated on the same day, said Mastan Vali.

It is alleged that Naresh was hospitalised as he was beaten up by an exorcist. But the villagers have expressed doubts that they hade detected some scars on the body of the deceased Naresh. Subsequently, they had demanded a re-postmortem and filed a complaint against the exorcist, Kareem. The village revenue officer (VRO) Rangappa lodged a complaint with the police following the plea by villagers.

Based on the complaint, a case under Section-174 was filed and is under probe, Mastan Vali has said.

He further said that a post-mortem has been conducted after exhuming the body. The samples collected were sent to Regional Forensic Science Lab (RFSL). The contents and sections in the case would be altered based on the revelations in the RFSL report. Surprisingly, the parents of the deceased have not lodged any complaint.