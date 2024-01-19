Caste enumeration process to begin.in Andhra Pradesh from today

The caste enumeration program will commence today in Andhra Pradesh with employees and volunteers of the secretariats will be visiting households under their jurisdiction to collect caste-wise details of each person. This data collection will take place for a period of ten days, concluding on the 28th of this month.



Based on previous data collected by the Village and Ward Secretariat Department volunteers, it is estimated that there are 3,56,62,251 individuals belonging to 1,23,40,422 families residing in villages in the state. Additionally, 1,33,16,091 families out of 44,44,887 reside in urban areas. Overall, there are 4.89 crore people across 1.67 crore families in the state.

To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to register their details, from the 29th of this month until the 2nd of February, individuals who were not able to register during the initial house-to-house census will be given a chance to do so. The State Planning Department, BC, Social Welfare Departments, along with Village and Ward Secretariats, will oversee the caste census program under the guidance of the respective district Collectors.

The government has already conducted district-wise round table meetings with representatives from various caste communities to discuss the caste census.