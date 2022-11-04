  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CBI raids on TDP leader Savita's house over irregularities in contract works

CBI raids on TDP leader Savitas house over irregularities in contract works
x
Highlights

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials conducted raids in Penukonda and are examining records at TDP leader Savita's house.

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials conducted raids in Penukonda and are examining records at TDP leader Savita's house. CBI officials from Bengaluru directly reached TDP leader Savitha's house and crucial documents have already been seized during the search.

It is reported that the authorities are also inquiring about financial transactions related to Savita. These searches were carried out as part of the irregularities in the railway contract works.

It is known that TDP leader Savita's husband Venkateswara Rao is a railway contractor.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X