CBI raids on TDP leader Savita's house over irregularities in contract works

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials conducted raids in Penukonda and are examining records at TDP leader Savita's house. CBI officials from Bengaluru directly reached TDP leader Savitha's house and crucial documents have already been seized during the search.



It is reported that the authorities are also inquiring about financial transactions related to Savita. These searches were carried out as part of the irregularities in the railway contract works.

It is known that TDP leader Savita's husband Venkateswara Rao is a railway contractor.



