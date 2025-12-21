CEC offers prayers at Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Gyanesh Kumar along with his wife, offered special prayers at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam in Srisailam in the early hours of Saturday.

Vedic scholars accorded traditional and ceremonial welcome amid Vedic hymns to the CEC at Gangadhara Mandapam within the temple premises.

After offering prayers at Dwajasthambam and performed Shiva Sankalpa, Gyanesh Kumar had darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy Jyotirlinga. The couple later had darshan of Nandiswara Swamy and received theertha and prasadam from the temple priests.

At Vedashirvachana Mandapam, Vedic scholars blessed the Election Commissioner, following which temple EO Srinivasulu presented him with Amma vari theertha prasadam, portraits of the deity and sacred silk garments. Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav, district Collector G Rajakumari Ghania, SP Sunil Sheoran, Joint Collector Kolla Bathula Karthik and other senior officials were present.