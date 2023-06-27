Central govt gives green signal for 47000 houses in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The central sanctioning and monitoring committee of union Ministry of Housing and urban development has given green signal for construction of 47,000 houses meant for poor in CRDA limits of Amaravati capital region.

The monitoring committee which met at Delhi on Monday sanctioned the construction of houses as per the appeal of state government despite of objections raised by MPs of a party.

The construction of houses for poor in CRDA limits will start on July 8. The central government is yet to sanction another 3000 houses and state government’s efforts are on to get sanction for those houses, according to CMO.

It may be noted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed house site pattas to 50,793 poor women on May 26 observing social justice. The state government distributed house site pattas in 25 lay outs developed in 1400 acres in Mangalagiri and Tadikonda constituencies.