Central, state govts depriving rights of people: Advocates

Srikakulam: Central and state government are infringing on the rights of people by implementing new Acts and amending existing laws, lamented advocates. Protesting the dictatorial Acts and activities of both Central and State governments, advocates of Srikakulam district Bar Association decided to abstain from duties from Wednesday to Friday for three days.

Srikakulam district Bar Association president Yenni Surya Rao, secretary Ponnada Ramu announced on Tuesday the three-days long agitational programmes of advocates. They explained that the Central government amended existing Motor Vehicles Act curtailing the role of courts and waived trial procedure which is aimed at punishing the accused persons who caused accidents negligently.

Due to this amendment, victims can get only compensation but the accused will not be punished which is irrational, AP BC Advocates Association president Aguru Umamaheswara Rao said.

The advocates also opposed Land Title Act of AP state government aimed at settling land related disputes through tribunals by curtailing the powers of civil courts completely.

Due to this Act, there would be no safety, security and guaranty for lands of the poor people and decision of title and other powers are vested with the executive body i.e. official mechanism which is under control of the ruling party leaders and government. In such a scenario, expecting justice from that system is a daydream, said bar association library secretary M Bhavani Prasad and others.