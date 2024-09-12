Central Team to inspect flood-hit areas for second day, to visit NTR and Guntur

A central team, led by Union Home Department Joint Secretary Anil Subrahmanyam, is on a two-day visit to assess the flood damage in the heavily affected NTR and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh. Today marks the second day of their on-ground evaluation following recent heavy rains and flooding that have impacted numerous areas.

The six-member team, divided into two groups, commenced their assessment at the NTR District Collectorate at 9:45 am. District officials provided a detailed presentation on the flood situation within the district, outlining the extent of the damage and the response efforts in place.

Following the briefing, the team plans to visit Prakasam Barrage, focusing on areas where infrastructure was affected, particularly along the riverside where debris from floodwaters caused significant counter damage. The assessment will continue to Ibrahimpatnam and Mylavaram, where residents have been grappling with severe flood conditions. Next on their itinerary is Budameru, a locality that has been crucial in flooding Bejawada, before visiting Ajit Singh Nagar, Ambapuram, and Vambe Colony to inspect further flood-affected areas.

Simultaneously, the central team will also hold a session at the Guntur District Collectorate around 9:45 am, where the District Collector will deliver a PowerPoint presentation outlining the extent of the flood damage in Guntur district.

Afterward, the team will inspect debris accumulation in the Guntur channel at Pedakakani village. Their on-site evaluations will also take them to Venkatakrishnapuram and Devaraya Botlapalem, where flood damage assessment will continue. In Mangalagiri, the team is set to inspect damaged weaving looms, pivotal to the local handloom industry.

Additionally, the team will meet with flood victims at Tadepalli Mahanadu Secretariat, providing an opportunity for affected residents to share their experiences and challenges. The visit will conclude with discussions in Venkatayapalem village, further emphasizing the government’s commitment to assessing and addressing the needs of flood-affected communities.

This two-day tour aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of the flood situation, ultimately guiding relief and rehabilitation efforts in these impacted districts.