Central team to visit Eluru dist today

Eluru: The Central Government-appointed team to inspect the damage caused by Cyclone Montha in Eluru district will visit the district on Monday, said district collector K Vetriselvi. The team will leave Gannavaram at 2.30 pm and reach Unguturu in Eluru district at 4 pm.

It will inspect the damage caused by Cyclone Montha in Unguturu and the photo exhibition set up by the district administration on the restoration work undertaken by the district administration. The team will then visit Unguturu mandal at the field level and inspect the damage caused by Cyclone Montha along with the officials.

The Collector informed that they will then leave for Gopalapuram in East Godavari district at 4.30 pm.

The Central Inspection Team comprises Dr K Ponusamy, Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Central Water Commission Director Srinivas Balri, Deputy Director, Central Electricity Authority Arti Singh, and Assistant Director, Ministry of Rural Development Manoj Kumar Meena.