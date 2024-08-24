Centre Allocates Rs.15.4 Crore for Urban Forest Development in AP, says Dy CM Pawan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Forests, Environment and Science and Technology, Pawan Kalyan, announced that the central government has sanctioned ₹15.4 crore for the development of urban forests across the state. This funding will serve as the first installment aimed at fostering new city forests in the jurisdiction of 11 Municipal Corporations and Municipalities.

The allocated funds will contribute to various projects, including the establishment of city forests in Gargeyapuram, Kurnool; Kadapa City Forest; Velagada City Forest, Nellimarla; Chittoor Dairy Nagara Vanam; Kathiri Konda City Forest; Kailasagiri City Forest in Srikalahasti; Prakasaraopalem Nagara Vanam in Tadepalligudem; Srikrishnadevaraya Kota Eco Park in Penukonda; Bathrepalli Waterfalls Eco Park in Kadiri; and Kashibugga Nagara Vanam in Palasa. Furthermore, the Eastern Ghat Biodiversity Center will oversee the development of Nagara Vanam in Visakhapatnam.

During a recent meeting with forest department officials, Mr. Kalyan learned that the development of 50 city forests in the state is progressing at a rapid pace, with 30 projects expected to be completed within the next 100 days. He emphasized the importance of utilizing the central funds effectively to enhance the state’s greenery, advocating for a target of 50 percent greenery throughout Andhra Pradesh. Special attention was requested for the ongoing development of city forests.

In addition, Mr. Pawan Kalyan highlighted the upcoming Vana Mahotsava, scheduled for the 30th of this month, stressing the need for it to be a success. He urged officials to engage the public, especially the youth, in this initiative, declaring that the sapling plantation program should be celebrated in every village, town, and city. He called for broad participation from government departments, educational institutions, industries, paper mills, spiritual institutions, and the community at large.

The Deputy Chief Minister is determined to make significant strides in enhancing Andhra Pradesh's urban forestry, aiming for a greener and more sustainable environment for the state's residents.