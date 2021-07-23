Centre assures to stop 'unauthorised' power generation by Telangana government

New Delhi: Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, here in the Lok Sabha on Thursday assured the YSRCP that he would ensure that Telangana stopped unauthorised power generation from the Srisailam Left Power Station.

He was responding to a demand of the YSRCP MPs. Y S Avinash Reddy, MP, raising the issue of the recent gazette notification on the Krishna and Godavari River Boards and Telangana's move to generate power from Srisailam that was pumping water in the sea wastefully, objected to the "continued" power production by Telangana. This would affect not only Rayalaseema but also the water supply to Chennai, he cautioned.

He said Telangana was not heeding to the directive of the Centre and hence, the latter's intervention was needed. The KRMB too should intervene immediately, he said. He also sought a halt to the ongoing works of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation works as it would severely affect AP farmers.

Shekhawat assured the MP that he would look into the issue and that he was aware of Telangana ignoring Centre's order.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP MPs continued their protests in the Lok Sabha by displaying placards seeking funds for Polavaram project and entering the well of the House.