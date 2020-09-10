Centre clarifies on three capitals in AP, reiterates it has no role to play in state's capital issue

The central government has reiterated its stand on Andhra Pradesh's three capitals issue. In this view, centre has filed an additional affidavit in Andhra Pradesh High Court stating that there was nowhere mentioned in the bifurcation Act that there should be a single capital to the state rather we only do financial assistance to the capital. "The final decision on the capital issue rests with the state government," centre opined.

The centre has filed several affidavits on the matter in the wake of the AP High Court hearing on the matter. In all, the Centre has made it clear that it has no role to play in the matter of capital. The power to decide state capitals rests with the respective states. However, in a recent affidavit, the Center sought to clarify the matter further. The Center stated that there was nowhere in the Partition Act that there should be a single capital. Section 13 states that capital is not meant to be limited to one.

Earlier, the central government has filed an affidavit in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the capital issue in the last month as well. The Union Home Ministry has filed an affidavit on whether the capital decision is within the purview of the Center or the state saying that the state's capital was a matter within the purview of the respective governments and the Center has no role to play. The Union Home Ministry has said that bills passed after discussing with the legislature in assembly do not fall under judicial review in the courts.

The governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan has approved the decentralisation of development and CRDA repeal bills, which was passed in Assembly and Council. The governor gave nod after a wide range of consultations with legal experts.

The High Court has extended the status quo till September 21. The court said Status quo would continue and given time to government till September 11 to file counter-petitions and till September 17 to file objections and the trial is set to begin on September 21.