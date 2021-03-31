Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Centre defends privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
x

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Highlights

Giving in private hands will lead to higher production, says Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

Guntur: Defending privatisation of Visaka Steel Plant, Union Minister of state for Finance and Corporate affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said that the privatisation of RINL will lead to infusion of capital for optimum utilisation and expansion of capacity, infusion of technology and better management practices.

Replying to a representation given by MP Galla Jayadev, he said this will result in higher production and productivity and expansion of direct and indirect employment opportunities. He assured that while deciding terms and conditions of sale, legitimate concerns of existing employees and other stake holders are suitably addressed through provisions made in share purchase agreement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X