Centre fine-tunes Rs 5,367 crore worth industrial corridor projects for Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Centre has given final touches to two projects for the development of the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool district and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 5,367 crores, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Thursday.



The projects being implemented under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) aim to create advanced infrastructure to attract industries and they are strategically located near major highways, railway lines, and seaports.

These projects also aim to stimulate socio-economic progress and generate significant employment opportunities.

The projects were taken up at a meeting chaired by the Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur, on June 21.

During the meeting, all projects were evaluated for their integrated planning and conformity with the PM Gati Shakti principles. Emphasis was placed on socio-economic benefits, improved connectivity, reduced transit costs, and enhanced efficiency, the Ministry said.