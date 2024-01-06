Centre keen to develop tribal villages

Paderu (ASR District): Union Tribal Affairs Deputy Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh participated in the Jan Man programme held at Kotabhallu Guda village of Araku Valley mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Central government is working for the overall development of the Adivasi villages by providing infrastructure facilities through the Pradhan Mantri Jana Jati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan.

He said that free Ujwal gas connections, Ayushman Bharat cards, electricity, and drinking water facilities will be provided to the tribals of PVTG villages.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V Abhishek said that tribal villages will be developed in all ways. He said that the tribals should take advantage of the schemes implemented by the Central and State governments.

He said that a comprehensive survey and registration will be done in 1597 PVTG villages in the limits of Paderu ITDA. In PVTG villages, registration will be done on the needs of tribals and the provision of infrastructure required for their villages. He said that the Central and State governments are ambitiously implementing schemes to provide quality education and

nutritious food to all.

Manoj Kumar Singh was welcomed with the tribal traditional Dhimsa dance. Earlier, he visited Padmapuram garden and planted saplings. Cottages were inspected.

He visited Tribal Museum.

Talking to the students of the Kothabhallu Guda Ashram School, he asked about the food and accommodation facilities. ITDA assistant project officers VS Prabhakar, M Venkateswara Rao, Housing Construction Department PD B Babu, and others were

present.