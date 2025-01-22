Centre released Rs 250 crore for tribals welfare: Jatothu Hussain

Puttaparthi: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes is working to support Tribals, stated National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Member Jatothu Hussain. As part of the one-day tour of Sri Sathya Sai district, he visited several Thandas in Kadiri and Mudugubba mandals on Tuesday. Later, he held a review meeting under the chairmanship of district Collector TS Chetan at the Mini Conference Hall of Puttaparthi Collectorate on educational programs, livelihood, financial support, schemes, Atrocity Prevention Act, Forest Rights Act, and infrastructure in Thandas for the comprehensive development of Scheduled Tribes in the district.

SP V Ratna, DRO Vijayasarathi, Additional SP Srinivasa Rao, RDOs Suvarna, Mahesh, Sharma, Anand, Tribal Welfare Officer Mohan Rao, HODs of various departments and others participated in the meeting.

Commission Member Jatothu Hussain pointed out that people living in Thandas in the district are facing several problems and instructed the officials concerned to solve these problems. He stated the efforts of the officials are needed to protect the interests of Tribals, implementation of welfare and development schemes according to the protective mechanism provided by the Constitution of India.

He said the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes will receive complaints of violation of protection related to tribal communities. He told the district authorities to work for the development of the marginalised communities. In addition to improving the health of the Tribals, the district medical department should make special efforts to improve their health beyond disease centric. The officials were ordered to strictly implement the Atrocity Prevention Act, to construct roads, electricity, drinking water and good houses in all tribal colonies. The officials were also told to establish areas with the largest number of tribals as panchayats and secretariats.

Hussain suggested the officials to read the petitions submitted and to provide welfare benefits to the Tribals as per their eligibility. They were also told to listen to the Tribals, who visit the office with various problems, with a humane approach and to solve their issues. He said that he will visit the field again in three months.

District officials, All India Banjara Seva Sangam State general secretary Chakri Nayak and others participated in the meeting.