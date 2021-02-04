Centre responds on shifting of AP High Court, says govt. and court should reach consensus

The central government has made a key statement in the Rajya Sabha on the shifting of Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool. Union Minister Ravi Shankar answered a question posed by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on the matter. He said CM Jagan had proposed to shift the High Court to Kurnool in February last year.



He also said that the management and expenditure of the High Court would be the responsibility of the state government and opined that the administrative responsibilities of the High Court would be vested in the Chief Justice.

The minister further added that the government and the High Court should come to a consensus on the move. He said there was no deadline for shifting of the court as the matter is currently before the courts.

It is learnt that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan has announced three capitals with Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, Kurnool as the judiciary capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital. However, steps were taken to move the capital. The attempt was put on hold with the filing of petitions in the courts. Meanwhile, the YSRCP government is intending to move the capital as early as possible.