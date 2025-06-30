Centre reviews implementation of tribal welfare schemes in Paderu

Paderu (ASR District): Section Officer from the Central Tribal Affairs (New Delhi) Aditya Ghosain visited tribal areas in Paderu mandal on Sunday to review the implementation of various Central government schemes aimed at the welfare and development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

As part of his visit, he inspected coffee plantations in Modapalli village and interacted with local farmers to understand the income generated from coffee and pepper cultivation. The farmers informed him that they earn nearly Rs 1 lakh per acre annually from these crops.

At Munthamamidi village under Vanugupalli Panchayat, Aditya inspected a multi-purpose building constructed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh and discussed its usage with local officials. He also visited the PVTG villages of Sappiputtu and Modapalli under Vantadapalli and Modapalli panchayats respetively.

There, he reviewed the houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Janman scheme and expressed satisfaction with their quality and progress.

He assured that the Centre is releasing funds under the PM Janman housing scheme and advised beneficiaries to complete construction quickly and move into their new homes. He also enquired about the bills and expenditures related to completed houses. Anganwadi buildings in Sappiputtu and Modapalli villages were also inspected.

Aditya emphasised the need to raise awareness about the PM Janman schemes and DAI Juga programmes among the tribal population. ITDA assistant project officer M Venkateswara Rao, Tribal Welfare Department AE Durgaprasad, TRICOR assistants N Sitaramaiah, PMU officer Rajesh, and other officials accompanied him during the visit.