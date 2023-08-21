Centre should hold talks with ethnic groups to end Manipur violence, demands CPI

Vijayawada: CPI national secretary K Narayana has demanded that the Central government should seize the weapons from the terrorist groups in Manipur and hold talks with the two ethnic groups to end violence and restore peace in the strife-torn North Eastern State.

Narayana has stressed upon the need to protect the rights of the tribals and stated that many laws were enacted to protect the rights.

Addressing the media at the State party office here on Sunday, the CPI national secretary alleged that the BJP government was resorting to vote bank politics in Manipur.

He said many laws were enacted to protect the tribals in Manipur and attacks were being made on the tribals violating the laws. The CPI leader alleged that there wass a conspiracy to hand over the valuable minerals located in the hill areas to the corporate groups and drive away the tribals from the hill areas.

He expressed concern over the violent incidents taking place in the State. He expressed anguish over women being paraded naked and gang-raped.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the CPI leader alleged that the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has been functioning under the influence of the BJP. He said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was not taking any action against the YSRCP government as Chief Minister Jagan was pro-Centre.

Narayana regretted over the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP and JSP, also extending their support to the NDA government. Pointing out that capital Amaravati works have been stalled, he said PM Modi should question the Chief Minister on the issue of the State capital.

Describing BJP State president D Purandeswari as a good leader, Narayana wondered what she could do when her national leadership is with Chief Minister Jagan.

He made it clear that the CPI would not join hands with any political party extending support to the BJP. He said the Bus Yatra launched by the State unit of the CPI was evoking good response from the people.

CPI national general secretary D Raja, senior leader Vinay Viswam and others will participate in the public meeting to be held in Tirupati at the conclusion of the Bus Yatra. CPI leaders Akkineni Vanaja, All India Kisan Sabha president Ravula Venkaiah, State party leaders Ch Koteswara Rao and Donepudi Sankar were present at the press conference.