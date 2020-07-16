Chakradhara Babu takes charge as new Collector of Nellore

Nellore: District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu has been transferred and Transco Joint Managing Director of AP Transco KVN Chakradhara Babu, who had earlier worked as Municipal Commissioner, is posted in the place.

For the past some time, rumours have been doing rounds that the Collector Seshagiri Babu had personally made a request for shifting him to another due to political pressure.

He reportedly requested the Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney to shift him to another place for bailing out from the pressure from political leaders.

The state government picked Transco senior official and who had earlier worked as Municipal Commissioner as the Collector now. A senior official said that this kind of environment gives scope for losing moral confidence among the officials.

State government issued GO late on Wednesday and Chakradhara Babu took charge from the Joint Collector Dr. V Vinod Kumar on Thursday evening at the Sub Collector's office in Kavali.