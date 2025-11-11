Chambers thanks CM for releasing food processing sops

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for releasing long-pending incentives for the food processing sector, benefiting 222 industrial units across the state.

Describing the move as a major boost to investor confidence, AP Chambers said the decision will accelerate new project implementation and strengthen the entire food value chain—from farm to market. The organisation noted that Andhra Pradesh’s food processing sector holds immense potential for value addition, exports, and large-scale employment generation.

According to AP Chambers, the sector could attract Rs 40,000–Rs 50,000 crore in investments over the next three to four years, driving balanced and regionally inclusive growth across the state.

The chamber also expressed gratitude to Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharath, Principal Secretary Chiranjivi Chowdary, and Dr. Sekhar Babu, CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society, for their leadership and sustained support to the industry.

Lauding the government’s Food Processing Policy 2024–29, AP Chambers’ president Potluri Bhaskara Rao described it as a progressive and investor-friendly framework that enhances Andhra Pradesh’s competitiveness as a national hub for agro and food-based industries.

He reaffirmed the Chambers’ commitment to partner with the government in advancing sustainable industrial and agro-economic development.