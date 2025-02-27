Chandrababu and Lokesh Cast Votes in MLC Elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh exercised their democratic rights today in the Legislative Council (MLC) elections for the joint Krishna-Guntur graduate constituency. The duo arrived at the polling station located in the Mandal Parishad Primary Higher Secondary School to cast their votes in a crucial electoral battle.

With a total of 25 candidates vying for the prestigious MLC seat, the main contest is shaping up between Alapati Rajendra Prasad from the Kootami party and KS Lakshmana Rao representing the PDF. The elections are expected to impact the political landscape in the region significantly.

Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of voter participation and encouraged citizens to take part in the electoral process, underscoring the democratic values that underpin the nation. As the polls close, all eyes will be on the results, which promise to be closely contested.