Komatireddy Sr kicks off Malkajgiri civic poll drive

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday formally launched municipal election campaign as In-Charge of Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency, addressing a key Congress workers’ meeting at Shubham Function Hall in Aliabad.

The meeting, covering Ellampet, Moodu Chintalapally and Aliabad municipalities under the Medchal Assembly segment, saw a large turnout of party cadres, infusing fresh momentum into the Congress ranks on the very first day of the campaign.

Medchal DCC President Vajresh Yadav, former DCC president Harivardhan Reddy, former MLA Sudheer Reddy, former ZPTC chairman Sharath Chandra Reddy, TPCC general secretary Mahipal Reddy, former mayors Ajay Yadav and Shanthi Koteshwar Rao, Market Committee chairman Narasimha Yadav, along with senior leaders and municipal party presidents, attended the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the Congress, with a 150-year legacy, is the party that realised the Telangana dream, and reiterated that committed workers would be given due recognition. He said candidate selection for the municipal elections would be transparent and survey-based, giving priority to leaders with strong public connect and winning potential.

The minister further stated that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had entrusted him with the responsibility of steering the municipal campaign in Malkajgiri, and he would work to justify that confidence by ensuring Congress victory across municipalities.

Taking on the BRS leadership, he described KTR’s remarks as “a joke”, questioning how a party that failed to secure a single parliamentary seat could aspire to return to power. He pointed out that Congress-backed candidates secured a majority in the recent sarpanch elections, and challenged the BRS to even cross 10 per cent in the forthcoming municipal polls held on party symbols.

Minister Komatireddy also criticised Opposition leader K. Chandrashekar Rao for remaining absent from Assembly sessions while drawing public salary, and said the State was burdened with interest payments on loans raised by the previous regime.

Reaffirming the Congress government’s commitment, Minister Komatireddy said guarantees were being implemented in a phased manner, and asserted that pro-poor schemes such as fine rice distribution and Indiramma housing were possible only under a Congress government.

He expressed confidence that the Congress would remain in power for the next five years, while the BRS’s return to office would remain a distant dream.