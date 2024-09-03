Live
Just In
Chandrababu Assures Flood Victims of Support, Warns Officials Against Negligence
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed the media at the Vijayawada Collectorate, emphasizing that all necessary measures have been implemented to assist the flood victims in the region. Amid emerging complaints regarding food shortages, the Chief Minister asserted that there will be zero tolerance for negligence among officials, and strict action will be taken against any lapses.
“For the welfare of the flood-affected individuals, I have appointed a senior IAS officer to oversee operations in the city, and a total of 32 IAS officers are currently active in relief efforts. We have mobilized resources from ten districts to ensure that adequate food supplies are provided,” he stated.
CM Naidu reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that every flood victim receives aid, declaring, “It is imperative that the last victim also gets help.” He called for collective support for those affected, urging the community to stand united during this challenging time.