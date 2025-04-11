Chandrababu assures support to BC welfare, says they are backbone of TDP

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu affirmed the longstanding commitment of the party to the Backward Classes (BC) during a recent public forum in Vadlamanu, Agiripalli mandal, Eluru district. He highlighted the collaborative efforts of himself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in their pursuit of uplifting the BC community.

Speaking to attendees, Naidu stated, “The backbone of the TDP has been the BC community from the beginning.” He detailed various initiatives aimed at supporting BCs, including the establishment of corporations specifically for their benefit.

Naidu recalled the inception of BC Gurukulas during the tenure of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) and outlined new support measures being implemented, such as financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh for students studying abroad and support for those preparing for civil service examinations. A civil service coaching centre is set to be established in Amaravati, with plans to train 500 individuals per batch.

The Chief Minister also announced an annual budget of Rs 1,000 crore under the Adarana-3 programme, which aims to facilitate the welfare of SC, ST, and minority communities. Among other benefits discussed were free electricity provision for community leaders and an additional Rs 50,000 for backward classes constructing houses, as well as the distribution of free solar panels to homes of Scheduled Castes.