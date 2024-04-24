Live
- PSBs can’t issue lookout circulars
- 41 candidates file nominations in Nellore district
- K’taka, Gujarat top States in clean energy transition
- Lord Rama Brahmothsavalu concluded on grand note
- Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Update for WhatsApp Video Calls
- Barrelakka files nomination as Nagarkurnool candidate
- BRS chief KCR to Embark on Bus Yatra Ahead of Parliamentary Elections from today
- Congress still undecided
- All-time highest score by Narayana student in AP SSC results
- TS Inter results announced, here is the direct link
Chandrababu calls Chintamaneni Prabhakar, to issues B-Form
As the elections are approaching, TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is busy with distribution of B-Forms and campaigning.
The B-Forms are being given to the leaders contesting on behalf of the party in the respective constituencies. The TDP chief, who has already given B-Forms to many leaders, recently called Chintamaneni Prabhakar. Information was given to come to take B-Form.
As Chandrababu is currently in Srikakulam, he left for Srikakulam. However, Chintamaneni Prabhakar filed his nomination as Dendulur TDP MLA candidate with a huge rally yesterday. Today afternoon in Srikakulam, TDP chief Chandrababu will take the form.
