Chandrababu calls Chintamaneni Prabhakar, to issues B-Form

As the elections are approaching, TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is busy with distribution of B-Forms and campaigning.

The B-Forms are being given to the leaders contesting on behalf of the party in the respective constituencies. The TDP chief, who has already given B-Forms to many leaders, recently called Chintamaneni Prabhakar. Information was given to come to take B-Form.

As Chandrababu is currently in Srikakulam, he left for Srikakulam. However, Chintamaneni Prabhakar filed his nomination as Dendulur TDP MLA candidate with a huge rally yesterday. Today afternoon in Srikakulam, TDP chief Chandrababu will take the form.