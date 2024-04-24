  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu calls Chintamaneni Prabhakar, to issues B-Form

Chandrababu calls Chintamaneni Prabhakar, to issues B-Form
x
Highlights

As the elections are approaching, TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is busy with distribution of B-Forms and...

As the elections are approaching, TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is busy with distribution of B-Forms and campaigning.

The B-Forms are being given to the leaders contesting on behalf of the party in the respective constituencies. The TDP chief, who has already given B-Forms to many leaders, recently called Chintamaneni Prabhakar. Information was given to come to take B-Form.

As Chandrababu is currently in Srikakulam, he left for Srikakulam. However, Chintamaneni Prabhakar filed his nomination as Dendulur TDP MLA candidate with a huge rally yesterday. Today afternoon in Srikakulam, TDP chief Chandrababu will take the form.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X