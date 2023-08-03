Chandrababu continues his tour in Rayalaseema on third day, briefs of Anantapur projects

Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu continues his tirade with YSRCP government alleging that the government has spent only 2.35 percent of budget.



On the third day, he toured Anantapur district as part of the program of visiting irrigation projects in Rayalaseema. A power point presentation was given on the status of Anantapur irrigation projects in the district.

Chandrababu reminded that the Telugu Desam government has completed Marala Reservoir which is a part of Handriniva and Sujala Sravanti Phase 2.

He said YSRCP did not keep its promise to complete the canals. He criticized that while Rs. 4,182 crores were spent on the Handrineeva Sujala stream project during the TDP regime, YSRCP spent only Rs. 515 crores.

Naidu said that the construction of Gollapally Reservoir on war foot has brought the KIA industry to Anantapur. He said that due to non-repair of dilapidated under tunnels in Guntakallu branch canals, the farmers are facing serious problems due to leakages. He criticised the cancellation of Puttakanuma Reservoir and the proposal of Muttala that the works are not being carried out.