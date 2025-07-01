Live
- England playing smarter Bazball, India need to take wickets with new ball: Monty Panesar
- 'Couldn't believe it was real': Aanil Mohan's dream becomes PKL history
- Cabinet approves Rs 1,853 crore project to build 4-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram highway in Tamil Nadu
- Reopen cases deliberately buried, file FIR: J&K L-G takes up issues of terror victim families
- Infosys Advocates Work-Life Balance, In Contrast to Narayana Murthy’s Call for 70-Hour Workweeks
- 5 Reasons Not to Use Water Heating in Your Bathroom
- Standard Chartered Bank, CCIL IFSC enable real-time US dollar transactions at GIFT City
- Chandrababu distributes pension to elderly in Malakapalli, says committed to super six schemes
- On World Doctors’ Day, Kerala Health Minister Veena George faces political heat
- Understanding Honeybook Pricing: What You Get for Your Investment
Chandrababu distributes pension to elderly in Malakapalli, says committed to super six schemes
In a recent public forum in Malakapalli, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the significance of...
In a recent public forum in Malakapalli, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the significance of pensions in invigorating local economies, stating that villages come alive on the first of every month due to pension distributions. The CM actively participated in the event by beating a drum on stage to mark the occasion.
Emphasising the regime's commitment to their "Super Six" schemes, Chandrababu accused the previous government of mishandling salaries and pensions, asserting they have launched the 'Pedala Sevalo' programme aimed at assisting the underprivileged. He revealed that the government is allocating a substantial Rs. 2,750 crore monthly on pensions.
"Rebuilding our state is our promise. We intend to lead it from devastation to development. The destruction witnessed during the YSRCP regime is unprecedented," he remarked, pledging efforts to rejuvenate the economy and distribute wealth more equitably.
The Chief Minister announced plans for free transport for women via the RTC starting August 15, along with celebrating achievements that include two Guinness records and 21 records in the World Book stemming from the Yoga Andhra event held in Visakhapatnam. "We have deposited Rs. 10,000 crore as a tribute to our mother," he added, reinforcing his dedication to the region's progress.