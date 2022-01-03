Chandrababu fumes over demolition of NTR statue, says police should take stern action

Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu has warned that if the destruction of the statues of great personalities continues in Andhra Pradesh, there will be a revolt from the people. He lamented over the police inefficiency in taking action over the demolition of statues.



Naidu alleged that Settipalli Yalamanda, a member of the YSRCP have vandalized the NTR statue as part of a conspiracy to incite hatred between different communities. To this end, Chandrababu wrote a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang on the destruction of the NTR statue in Durgi of the Guntur district. He alleged that such incidents are happened with the support of YSRCP leaders.

Naidu said Similar incidents have been going on in the state since June 2019. "The ruling party leaders are promoting gangs and destroying idols of NTR and Ambedkar," Naidu alleged. Naidu was incensed over the police for arresting the protestors and however urged the cops to control such acts of vandalism.

The former chief minister has opined that the incident of demolition should be investigated and the culprits should be punished according to the law. "The police can control such attacks by taking strict action," Chandrababu said.